Teleworking ‘strongly recommended’ in Belgium again...

In the whole province of Antwerp, which went one step further with its measures as it is the worst-affected area in the country, teleworking has become mandatory for all jobs that allow it.
Employers’ organisation Unizo called the decision was “healthy common sense” and “logical.”
Biostatistician Geert Molenberghs also welcomed the decision. “It is a good thing that it was emphasised again,” he told Het Nieuwsblad. “We heard horror stories about overcrowded meeting rooms where colleagues sat next to each other: this way the virus can quickly spread again,” he added.