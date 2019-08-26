Belgium in Brief: Mankini e-scooter ride, youth climate leader fallout and Manneken Pis vandalised

Belgium’s youth climate group has a leadership shift, the symbol of Brussels gets covered in green paint and another person is recorded riding an e-scooter through a busy Brussels tunnel, this time in a mankini.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

Police are searching for suspected vandals after the iconic Manneken Pis statue in Brussels was discovered smeared in yellow paint at the weekend. Read more.

The co-founder of the Youth for Climate movement in Belgium will leave the group’s leadership amid tensions with fellow leader Anuna De Wever, but will remain active in the larger climate movement. Read more.

Indecent assault, exhibitionism, drug charges and time in the cells. Here’s the initial police report from Belgium’s ‘largest’ dress-up festival. Read more.

A man wearing nothing more than a bright-green mankini was filmed whizzing onboard an e-scooter through a vehicle tunnel in Brussels in an apparent publicity stunt at the weekend. Read more.

Belgian designer Alice Baré was tasked with finishing a Russian royalty-themed asymmetric coat in just 12 and a half hours during a competition this weekend. The results are in. Read more.

Belgians are taking part in more risky activities when on holiday, leading to a record number of deaths of Belgian abroad this year, according to figures from Europ Assistance (EA). Read more.

An unidentified man completed a risky feat on Sunday after he was spotted some 90 metres up the belfry of Ghent, the tallest building of its kind in Belgium.Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times