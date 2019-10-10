 
Dutch actress faces 2 years in prison for drug trafficking at Tomorrowland festival
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    Dutch actress faces 2 years in prison for drug trafficking at Tomorrowland festival

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    Credit: Imanuelle Grives/Facebook

    On Thursday morning, the Public Prosecutor’s Office demanded 2 years’ imprisonment and an €8,000 fine from the Dutch actress Imanuelle Grives (34) before the correctional court in Antwerp.

    Grives is on trial for alleged drug trafficking at the Tomorrowland dance festival in Boom after she was arrested on 21 July, reports de Telegraaf.

    The Dutch actress had 1 gram of cannabis, 5 XTC-pills, 15 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of cocaine and 2.3 grams of ketamine with her when she was caught at the entrance of the festival along with two other women.

    During the search at their temporary home in Rumst, many more drugs were found, totalling 77 XTC-pills, 1.80 grams of hash, 11.20 grams of cocaine, 11.80 grams of amphetamine, 9.80 grams of ketamine, 3.85 grams of MDMA, 178.90 grams of GHB and 1.20 grams of cannabis, reports HLN

    The 34-year-old Dutch actress had stated that she was selling drugs to prepare for a new role. Pending her trial, she was released from custody in September after paying a bail of €5000.

    Grives is most commonly known for her roles in Dutch TV series such as Celblok H and Vechtershart.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

