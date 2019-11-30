 
Garbage collection in Brussels continues to be disrupted this weekend
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 November, 2019
Latest News:
Mont Blanc avalanche leaves two skiers dead...
Doctor admits to euthanising a dementia patient four...
Dutch police search for culprit of stabbing attack...
SNCB could bring hydrogen trains to Belgium...
Garbage collection in Brussels continues to be disrupted...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 30 November 2019
    Mont Blanc avalanche leaves two skiers dead
    Doctor admits to euthanising a dementia patient four years ago
    Dutch police search for culprit of stabbing attack in The Hague
    SNCB could bring hydrogen trains to Belgium
    Garbage collection in Brussels continues to be disrupted this weekend
    Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and Bruges
    We’ll Miss you, Jean-Claude
    Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building
    Villo! deploys 1,800 electric sharing bicycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
    Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike
    First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening
    Brussels to limit the sale of bottled water in public establishments
    Amazon employees in Germany go on strike for Black Friday
    Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)
    Over 20 Extinction Rebellion members preventively arrested during anti-Black Friday campaign
    Médecins du monde will offer flu vaccines to the homeless
    View more

    Garbage collection in Brussels continues to be disrupted this weekend

    Saturday, 30 November 2019
    Most garbage collectors in the Sint-Jans-Molenbeek municipality went on strike on Friday afternoon, and will continue to do so on Saturday and Sunday. Credit: Belga

    Garbage collection has not returned to normal in Brussels in contrast to what was previously announced, Michel Piersoul, SLFP union representative said on Friday afternoon.

    A strike notice was filed by the three unions in response to the pressure imposed on garbage collecting staff to catch up on incomplete rounds, Piersoul explained. Most garbage collectors in the Sint-Jans-Molenbeek municipality went on strike on Friday afternoon and will continue to do so on Saturday and Sunday. 

    The garbage collection in the Brussels Region has been disrupted since 18 November due to a protest against Bruxelles-Propreté’s management’s proposal to adjust the work system. Brussels’ garbage collecting agency, Bruxelles-Propreté, was considering increasing the two-thirds threshold of the “fini-fini” system, meaning that all personnel is sent home once two-third of the trucks in the area have returned to the depot, to 90%, in order to reduce the number of work accidents caused by rushing staff members. 

    To protest against this extension of working time, workers decided to scrupulously respect their safety instructions, which prescribe, for example, to take only one bag by hand, not to rush and to respect a time of rest. The majority of the tours, therefore, were not completed.  

    It was reported on Tuesday that the staff of Bruxelles-Propreté had resumed its garbage collecting rounds as normal in the Brussels Region, after management scrapped the proposed change to the “fini-fini” system. However, the withdrawal of the proposed change was not enough to quell the discontent of workers responsible for door-to-door collecting.

    Related News:

    SLFP estimate that nearly 50% continue to work at a slower pace in line with safety regulations. 

    The workers are protesting against the increased work caused by the 2017 reform of collection rounds. “After the reform of collections, management hardened the system even more… workers were being forced to adopt a crazy pace in order to cover a [collection] tour’s extra kilometres,” the union representative explained. 

    Even though garbage collectors were first asked to catch up on a voluntary basis, pressure began to be felt, Piersoul said, who then described threats of disciplinary sanctions and cancelling of leave for garbage collectors in the Sint-Jans-Molenbeek municipality. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job