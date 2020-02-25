 
Belgians travelling abroad asked to register online amid coronavirus fears
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Belgians travelling abroad asked to register online amid coronavirus fears

    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    FPS Foreign Affairs has asked Belgians who will be travelling abroad to register online. Credit: Belga

    FPS Foreign Affairs has asked Belgians who will be travelling abroad to register online, amid coronavirus fears.

    The FPS is closely monitoring the situation of the Belgians quarantined in Tenerife, but evacuation is not necessary for the time being.

    “We are in close contact with tour operator TUI and the local embassy,” spokesperson Karl Lagatie told Het Nieuwsblad. “Anyone who still has to leave to go to a foreign country, we ask to register,” he added.

    110 Belgian travellers, who booked their trip via tour operator TUI, are currently being quarantined in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife because of the new coronavirus.

    “There could be more,” said Lagatie, adding that other Belgians could also have booked their stay in the hotel individually, and not via the tour operator.

    Travellers are advised to register on travellersonline.diplomatie.be before departing abroad. “It will only take a few seconds and we will have their contact details, making it easier to contact them if there are any problems,” said Lagatie. “Few people have that reflex when they go to neighbouring countries, but this shows that it can be useful,” he added.

    Belgium’s Health Minister, Maggie De Block, said it would be “no use” closing the country’s borders, but asked Belgians travelling to Italy to heed the advice of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, which urged caution to travellers as the outbreak in Italy picked up speed on Monday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

