 
Coronavirus: 118 Belgians in Tenerife hotel quarantined for 14 days
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
Coronavirus: 118 Belgians in Tenerife hotel quarantined for 14 days
    Coronavirus: 118 Belgians in Tenerife hotel quarantined for 14 days

    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    Thousands of hotel guests, among which 118 Belgians, are not allowed to leave. Credit: Wikipedia

    The guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife, which went into lockdown on Tuesday, will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days, according to the regional government of the Canary Islands.

    A judge on Wednesday upheld a decision by the local government to put the hotel in quarantine, citing the “scale of the virus’ propagation on a global scale” as well as the “risk of propagation” as justifying urgent and decisive measures to avoid a wider contagion, report Spanish media.

    The hotel went in lockdown after a man from Italy and his wife tested positive for a coronavirus (Covid-19) infection. At the moment, four cases have been reported. “Doctors are present on site, and are testing all holidaymakers,” said tour operator TUI on Wednesday, which has 110 clients staying in the hotel, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “We do not really know what is going on,” said Frédéric Wynant (73), one of the 118 Belgians in the hotel, reports De Standaard. “There is no official communication. 14 days seems a little long to stay here. We have only brought clothes for eight days. I’d rather be quarantined at home,” he said.

    All Belgians have been tested now, according to the FPS Foreign Affairs. “Now we just have to wait for the results. I know it’s annoying for the Belgians there, but those results can take a while,” said Karl Lagatie, spokesperson for the FPS, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “We have not been officially informed of the fact that they have to stay in quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

