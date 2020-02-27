 
Dozens of Belgians allowed to leave quarantined hotel in Tenerife
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
    Dozens of Belgians allowed to leave quarantined hotel in Tenerife

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    Spanish health authorities said they would closely monitor the situation of the guests after they left the hotel. © Belga

    Dozens of Belgians are among the 700 guests that will be allowed to leave a hotel in the Canary Islands which was quarantined due to at least two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

    Authorities in the island of Tenerife issued an order for all guests in the hotel to be put on a 14-day quarantine after an Italian couple tested positive for the virus.

    But Spanish health authorities announced that a total of 700 guests who checked into the hotel after 24 February, when the infections were confirmed, could be allowed to leave, according to public Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

    Related News:

     

    Around a dozen Belgians are reported to be among the guests allowed to leave the hotel’s premises, BX1 reports, with Spanish health authorities saying they would “actively and individually monitor” them after their departure.

    Some 600 guests who arrived before 24 February will have to remain in quarantine for a period of 14 days, with the foreign affairs ministry saying that all Belgians in the hotel had been tested for the virus.

    “Now we just have to wait for the results. I know it’s annoying for the Belgians there, but those results can take a while,” spokesperson Karl Lagatie said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

