Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over 1,000 people
Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Belgium remains in an "enhanced Phase 2" to slow down the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible. Credit: Belga
The Belgian government has issued the advice to cancel indoor events with more than 1,000 people to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).
Belgium remains in an “enhanced Phase 2” to slow down the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, said Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès during a press conference. There are no restrictions for outdoor events, but people who have a higher risk of infection are advised to avoid large crowds.
Schools will remain open, and people can continue to go to work and use public transport.
“We must avoid that too many people fall ill in a short time and end up in our hospitals,” said Minister for Health, Maggie De Block.