Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over 1,000 people

Belgium remains in an "enhanced Phase 2" to slow down the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible. Credit: Belga

The Belgian government has issued the advice to cancel indoor events with more than 1,000 people to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Belgium remains in an “enhanced Phase 2” to slow down the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, said Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès during a press conference. There are no restrictions for outdoor events, but people who have a higher risk of infection are advised to avoid large crowds.

Schools will remain open, and people can continue to go to work and use public transport.

“We must avoid that too many people fall ill in a short time and end up in our hospitals,” said Minister for Health, Maggie De Block.

Related News:

However, the government recommends postponing school trips abroad, and to work remotely if possible. They also recommend that everyone keeps their distance from others in social settings.

On Tuesday evening, Pieter De Crem, Minister for the Interior, will meet with the provincial governors, who, together with the mayors will have to enforce the government’s advice.

Provisionally, the measure will apply for the whole month of March.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times