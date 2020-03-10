 
Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    The first patient who tested positive in Congo was a Belgian citizen. Credit: Wikipedia

    The first patient infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Democratic Republic of Congo is a Belgian man.

    “It is only a few minutes ago that we received the information from the INRB (National Institute for Biomedical Research – the national medical organisation in the DCR),” Eteni Longodo, the Congolese Minister for Health, said to Actualite.cd, a local news source.

    The patient is a Belgian citizen, who has been placed in quarantine after testing positive for the virus at the airport of the capital Kinshasa, a Health Ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

    “We are now looking for the people who were in contact with him,” Longodo said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

