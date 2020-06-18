 
Government support announced for fired Swissport employees
Thursday, 18 June, 2020
    Government support announced for fired Swissport employees

    Thursday, 18 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The 1,500 Swissport Belgium workers who were fired after the company went bankrupt will benefit from free training and outplacement measures, Flemish Employment Minister Hilde Crevits told the Flemish Parliament on Thursday.

    The curators handling Swissport Belgium’s bankruptcy had to officially request this measure before the initiative could be carried out.

    The applications for the 791 employees living in Flanders have been submitted to the Social Intervention Fund of the VDAB, the public employment service of Flanders. The employees in question will be contacted to begin the process.

    The employment services in Brussels (for 426 employees) and Wallonia (251 employees) were also contacted by the curators.

    Flanders also reached an agreement with the Walloon and Brussels employment ministers (Christie Morreale and Bernard Clerfayt respectively) to create an interregional crisis unit for restructurings and bankruptcies in the avaition sector, Crevits also announced.

