 
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s health is improving
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health is improving. Credit: Belga

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s health is improving, according to various UK media outlets.

    Johnson’s temperature has fallen, the Times reported Wednesday, and his recovery is being overseen by Dr. Richard Leach, the country’s leading lung doctor according to the Telegraph. The Prime Minister is comfortable, stable and in good spirits according to UK Health Minister Edward Argar.

    Johnson had announced that he had tested positive on 27 March. He was admitted to St. Thomas hospital in London on Sunday and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit on Monday after his symptoms worsened. He was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is currently deputising for him.

    “I’m confident he will pull through because if there is one thing that I know about this prime minister, he is a fighter and he will be back leading us through this crisis in short order,” Raab said. 

    In the meantime, major decisions will not be taken, as Raab has no power to make them without the agreement of the cabinet, according to the Guardian. Such decisions include a review of Britain’s current lockdown rules.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

