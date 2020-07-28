Belgium’s second most affected province will not take extra containment measures
Tuesday, 28 July 2020
West Flanders, Belgium’s second-most affected province, will not take any additional measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), acting governor Anne Martens confirmed on Monday.
Martens and Antwerp governor Cathy Berx were both invited to the National Security Council (NSC) on Monday as their provinces are more affected than others. Berx had to leave the NSC early as it quickly became clear during the Council that extra measures were necessary for her province.
For West Flanders, infections have increased in the south of the province in particular, “but our situation is not yet comparable to that of Antwerp,” Martens said.