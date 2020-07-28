Belgium’s second most affected province will not take extra containment measures

West Flanders, Belgium’s second-most affected province, will not take any additional measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), acting governor Anne Martens confirmed on Monday.

Martens and Antwerp governor Cathy Berx were both invited to the National Security Council (NSC) on Monday as their provinces are more affected than others. Berx had to leave the NSC early as it quickly became clear during the Council that extra measures were necessary for her province.

For West Flanders, infections have increased in the south of the province in particular, “but our situation is not yet comparable to that of Antwerp,” Martens said.

“Moreover, the figures have evolved slightly more favourably in the last week,” Martens added. The governor did previously decide to impose face masks on the seafront along the entire coast.

66,428 people in Belgium have been confirmed to have coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and 9,822 have passed away from the virus. Figures per commune and per province can be found here.

