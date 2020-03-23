 
‘Buy now, drink later’: Brewery helps Coronavirus closed bars
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 March, 2020
Latest News:
‘Buy now, drink later’: Brewery helps Coronavirus closed...
Who gets Belgium’s 6 million new face masks:...
Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in...
Belgium in Brief: What Happens After 5 April?...
Hundreds of reports issued as police chase lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 March 2020
    ‘Buy now, drink later’: Brewery helps Coronavirus closed bars
    Who gets Belgium’s 6 million new face masks: Flanders or Wallonia ?
    Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in its park
    Belgium in Brief: What Happens After 5 April?
    Hundreds of reports issued as police chase lockdown violators
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 3,743 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Flanders to give €200 to temporarily unemployed
    Coronavirus: STIB increases frequency to hospitals
    ‘Unlikely’ that Belgium will lift lockdown on 5 April, government virologist says
    Antwerp hospitals launch online coronavirus symptoms survey
    Coronavirus: some persistent myths set straight
    Coronavirus: nearly a billion people in lockdown
    Two jihadist widows awaiting extradition to Belgium
    Six million masks arrive Sunday evening
    Coronavirus: Netherlands death toll rises to 179
    Coronavirus: Angela Merkel quarantines herself
    Coronavirus: Facebook slows down in Europe to avoid congestion
    Financial measures: mortgage repayment holiday until September
    Charles Michel calls for EU-wide crisis centre
    Stay physically active during coronavirus crisis, scientists and doctors say
    View more

    ‘Buy now, drink later’: Brewery helps Coronavirus closed bars

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    With the Café Solidair campaign, people pay online for their beer in their chosen cafe, pub or brasserie now, and can drink them once the sector opens its doors again. Credit: Belga

    The Belgian brewery Alken-Maes has launched an online platform, Café Solidair, on which Belgian café-goers can already order their beers now, to drink when the cafés will open again.

    The brewery wants to help the catering industry, which has been shut down by the government’s measures to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) until at least 5 April.

    “At the start of the measures against the further spread of Covid-19, it became clear that the impact on the hospitality industry would be enormous. Starting from the concept of ‘pay-it-forward’, we set up the digital platform in a short period of time,” said Toon Diependaele, managing director at Wunderman Thomspon Brussels to PUB. “With this campaign, we connect the café owners of Cristal and Maes with their customers, with Alken-Maes acting as facilitator and sponsor,” he added.

    With the Café Solidair campaign, people pay online for their beer in their chosen café, pub or brasserie now, and can drink them once the sector opens its doors again. This gives the owners some extra financial means to bridge the closing period.

    Related News:

     

    “On the website, you can choose your favourite Maes or Cristal café and then select the number of beers you want to pay for in advance,” said Jan Bosselaers, Marketing Director at Alken-Maes, to Metro.

    “Once the payment has been confirmed, the amount will be transferred to the café owner. As a consumer, you will receive a voucher that you can use at the reopening of the café to drink your beers. You can also choose to make a donation to your local pub. We are hoping for about 4,000 to 5,000 participating cafés,” he added.

    The brewery will give the first 400 beers to every participating café. “This will give your favourite café a boost as soon as it opens again,” it said on the campaign website.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job