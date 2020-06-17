 
Air France asks for 8,300 voluntary redundancies
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Brain damage found in 20% of people who...
‘Would not happen to a white MEP’: Brussels...
Air France asks for 8,300 voluntary redundancies...
Coronavirus: finance minister urged to delay tax return...
Defaced Churchill statue removed from box for Macron’s...
    Air France asks for 8,300 voluntary redundancies

    Wednesday, 17 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Air France is working on a voluntary redundancy plan involving 8,300 workers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday based on a good source.

    The company hopes to shed 6,000 ground workers, 2,000 cabin crew and 300 pilots, which would reportedly enable it to limit the number of people it has to fire as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

    “The cuts could affect 17% of workers, though that may change after union and management talks,” Bloomberg was told.

    The French airline will reportedly announce the details of its plan in the coming weeks. Its sister company, Dutch airline KLM, will also be cutting back on its workforce, after already having announced voluntary redundancies.

    The aviation industry has been hit hard as a whole, with Brussels Airlines and its parent company Lufthansa asking for state aid, and Brussels Airport’s ground handler Swissport going bankrupt just a week before the first post-lockdown flight departed from the airport.

    It was also recently predicted that the oil industry’s rebound in 2021 would be limited due to less demand from the aviation sector.

