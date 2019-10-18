 
Boris Johnson ‘confident’ Brexit deal will get through Parliament on Saturday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 October, 2019
Latest News:
Boris Johnson ‘confident’ Brexit deal will get through...
STD self-test brought to Belgium by Brussels startup...
Germany expects slower growth, but no crisis, in...
A look at Belgium’s ‘insecure & dangereux’ comedy...
Brexit deal: Belgian businesses hold their breath for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 October 2019
    Boris Johnson ‘confident’ Brexit deal will get through Parliament on Saturday
    STD self-test brought to Belgium by Brussels startup
    Germany expects slower growth, but no crisis, in 2020
    A look at Belgium’s ‘insecure & dangereux’ comedy club
    Brexit deal: Belgian businesses hold their breath for UK Parliament reaction
    Oxfam’s ‘Empty Shop’ opens its doors in Brussels
    Hundreds of Thomas Cook clients could still travel on booked flights
    Paris attacks suspects’ pre-trial detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Belgium bids to host 2022 Hockey Men’s World Cup
    Two injured in hammer attack in Antwerp school
    Police officer filmed telling black train passenger to return to Congo
    Brexit: New agreement must still be passed by both UK and EU parliaments
    Protestors gather on Schuman roundabout to protest draft Brexit agreement on Thursday
    Fatal accident on A12: driver still had his phone in his hand
    Huawei urges Europe to work together with “fourth industrial revolution around the corner”
    Girl (12) hospitalised in hit-and-run on pedestrian crossing
    Belgium in Brief: Brexit summit, Summit traffic and Brexit
    Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part of conditional release request
    EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy
    EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal
    View more

    Boris Johnson ‘confident’ Brexit deal will get through Parliament on Saturday

    Friday, 18 October 2019
    © Belga
    Boris Johnson's Brexit deal must get the approval of the UK parliament on Saturday in order to make Brexit happen by 31 October. Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “confident” that MPs would pass the Brexit deal agreed to with the EU, despite a key Northern Irish party declaring it was opposed to it.

    “I am very confident that when my colleagues in Parliament study this agreement, that they will want to vote for it on Saturday,” he said in a press conference in Brussels.

    The agreed deal remained largely the same as the one reached by Johnson’s predecessor, with some changes made around the contentious backstop provision, a sticking point which saw the deal thrice rejected in the UK.

    The revised deal will be submitted to parliament on Saturday 19 October, when it would need to get approved if Brexit is to happen on 31 October.

    Related News:

     

    The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose support Johnson’s deal needs, has previously said it is “unable” to support it, meaning the prime minister would need to secure the support of independent MPs, some of whom removed from the Conservative party for opposing him in during a Brexit rebellion in September.

    Brexiteer Labour MPs will also be key in Johnson’s bid to make Brexit happen on the current deadline, with the EU Parliament’s Guy Verhofstadt, head of the Brexit group, saying MEPs will vote on the deal only after it gets approved in the UK parliament.

    Hours before the council summit wrapped up, EU leaders announced they endorsed the deal, with Commission President Jean Claude Juncker calling it a “fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK.”

    The deal would keep Northern Ireland inside the UK’s customs union but subject to some EU checks and rules, including a having a VAT system different from the UK.

    The agreement would give Northern Ireland a choice to decide on the future of its border regime four years after the transition period is over.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job