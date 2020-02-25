 
‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Latest News:
‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak...
Greta Thunberg to join upcoming climate strike in...
Female ISIS fighter from Antwerp gets five-year sentence...
Belgians travelling abroad asked to register online amid...
First miniature forest in Brussels to be planted...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    ‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak
    Greta Thunberg to join upcoming climate strike in Brussels
    Female ISIS fighter from Antwerp gets five-year sentence
    Belgians travelling abroad asked to register online amid coronavirus fears
    First miniature forest in Brussels to be planted in Forest
    Coronavirus confirmed in Southern Italy, Austria and Croatia
    The untold stories of Belgium’s female resistance during World War I
    Stock markets worldwide tumble as coronavirus spreads
    New STIB bus line 56 will connect north of Brussels with EU quarter
    Tourists returning from Italy worried over lack of coronavirus checks
    Dutch ‘Peanut Butter Store’ opens first shop in Belgium
    Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe
    ‘No use’ closing Belgium’s borders as coronavirus spreads in Italy, health minister says
    110 Belgians quarantined in hotel in Tenerife due to coronavirus
    ‘Waffle War’ in Brussels: vendors fight over turf near Manneken Pis
    Coronavirus: The virus can be contained (WHO), risk for clusters (EU)
    Over a dozen complaints filed after antisemitic displays in Aalst carnival
    Coronavirus: new infection in Spain, 1,000 quarantined
    Over a dozen children injured after car plows into German carnival crowds
    Man brought before court over Facebook threats against Michel Lelièvre
    View more

    ‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak

    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Credit: Creative Commons

    Production of the next film in the “Mission Impossible” franchise, starring the American actor Tom Cruise, has been interrupted in Italy because of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, it was reported in the American media.

    According to the web sites The Wrap and People, the filming of some scenes from the seventh film in the series was to have started over the course of three weeks in Venice.

    “Out of precaution over the safety and well being of our actors and crews, and with the efforts of the local authorities in Venice to stop any gatherings of people in the face of the threat posed by the coronavirus, we are modifying the production schedule for our three-week shoot in Venice,” a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement to the media.

    Related News

    He stipulated that Tom Cruise had not yet set off for Italy and that members of the film crew had been given the green light to return home before shooting starts.

    The film is set to be released on 23 July 2021.

    Italy reported a seventh death from coronavirus on Monday. The number of cases of infection there has gone from 6 to 229 in four days, making it the first country in continental Europe to set up a sanitary cordon around ten or so towns in the north.

    Apart from this film shoot, the spread of the coronavirus in Italy has disrupted several events like the Venice Carnival, Milan fashion week and football matches, which have either been postponed or are being played behind closed doors.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job