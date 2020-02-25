‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak...

Production of the next film in the “Mission Impossible” franchise, starring the American actor Tom Cruise, has been interrupted in Italy because of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, it was reported in the American media.

According to the web sites The Wrap and People, the filming of some scenes from the seventh film in the series was to have started over the course of three weeks in Venice.

“Out of precaution over the safety and well being of our actors and crews, and with the efforts of the local authorities in Venice to stop any gatherings of people in the face of the threat posed by the coronavirus, we are modifying the production schedule for our three-week shoot in Venice,” a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement to the media.

He stipulated that Tom Cruise had not yet set off for Italy and that members of the film crew had been given the green light to return home before shooting starts.

The film is set to be released on 23 July 2021.

Italy reported a seventh death from coronavirus on Monday. The number of cases of infection there has gone from 6 to 229 in four days, making it the first country in continental Europe to set up a sanitary cordon around ten or so towns in the north.

Apart from this film shoot, the spread of the coronavirus in Italy has disrupted several events like the Venice Carnival, Milan fashion week and football matches, which have either been postponed or are being played behind closed doors.

