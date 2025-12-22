'Driving home for Christmas' singer dies at 74

Chris Rea. Credit: Belga

British singer Chris Rea has died at the age of 74, his family announced on Monday. The musician was well known for the songs ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ and ‘One On The Beach’.

Chris Rea gained international fame thanks to his distinctive husky voice and slide guitar playing.

During his career, the singer released 25 solo albums, two of which reached number one on the UK charts.

Among his best-known songs are ‘Road to Hell’, “Auberge”, ‘On the Beach’, and the Christmas song ‘Driving Home for Christmas’, which has become an international classic.

His career was interrupted several times by serious health problems, including pancreatic cancer and a stroke in 2016. Despite this, Chris Rea continued to compose and tour. His latest album, ‘Road Songs for Lovers’, was released in 2017.

Related News