The Recap: Club Brugge, Crisis Communication & Qvax...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Manhunt Day Seven: EU leaders come together with a gunman on the loose: EU leaders came together in person on Monday in Brussels for the first time in months, just as a heavily armed and desperate military fugitive continues to evade capture.

Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Italy’s Måneskin came out on top in Saturday night’s Grand Final in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Belgium finished in 19th place among the 26 competitors.

Brussels deterrent against homeless is illegal, region says: Three plexiglass screen installed on the openings of the pavilion standing on the Porte d’Anderlecht in Brussels are an illegal addition, and must be removed, the regional government has ordered.

2,000 football fans celebrate championship win, but not Covid-safe: Over 2,000 football fans gathered to celebrate the championship title of Club Brugges during an organised event on Sunday, but failed to respect most coronavirus measures.

One in four Brussels vaccines went to non-residents: As many as one in four of all vaccinations administered in the Brussels region went to non-residents, some of them fraudulently, health minister Alain Maron has admitted.

Belgians improve recycling rate for fifth consecutive year: The recycling of household packaging waste improved last year for the fifth year in a row, according to the annual report of Fost Plus, the organisation for the collection and recycling of household waste in Belgium.

New crisis communication strategy should reach all Belgian residents: A new communication strategy about the coronavirus measures – but also in case of future crises – is being worked on to reach all Belgian residents, which is not always the case today.

Over 100,000 people on Qvax reserve list have received vaccine appointment: Some 103,000 people on the Qvax reserve list – which has over 1 million registrants – have already received an invitation to get vaccinated, the Belgian Vaccination Task Force confirmed on Saturday.

Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student: Swiss police say there is no evidence that the 21-year-old Belgian student whose body was found in a river this weekend was murdered. According to the police in Zermatt, Switzerland, there were no signs of violence found on Sarah Huyghe’s body.

Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on teenagers early June: American biotech company, Moderna, will seek a vaccine authorisation early June from the European Medicines Agency to clear its anti-covid-19 vaccine for use on teenagers aged 12-17 in the European Union.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines effective against India variant: The vaccines produced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca are both effective against the so-called India variant of the coronavirus, according to a study carried out by Public Health England (PHE).

The Brussels Times