The Recap: Free Covid Tests, Snakes & Ammunition Shortages

Use Covid pass for weddings and private parties, says socialist party: Belgium’s Vooruit party is calling on the country to make it possible to use a Covid Safe Ticket (CST), commonly referred to as a Covid pass, for weddings and events like staff parties.

Belgian police face shortage of ammunition for new anti-terror weapons: The police in Belgium have a shortage of ammunition for their anti-terrorist weapons (SCAR machine guns) that were purchased after the attacks in Zaventem and Brussels.

Make Covid-19 tests free for young people, says Superior Health Council: Belgium’s Superior Health Council, the scientific advisory body for the Federal Public Health Service, wants free coronavirus tests for young people so that they can start participating in social life again.

Belgian scouts end camp after catching voyeur spying on girls, suspect arrested: A Belgian scouts group ended its summer camp in Ypres in the province of West-Flanders this week after a man was caught masturbating while watching the female members in the bathroom.

Railroad tracks near Hasselt plagued by invasive snakes: A stretch of train tracks in Flanders has been overrun by a type of snake called the Chinese beauty snake, after the animals are believed to have escaped from a pet store in the area.

48-hour rail strike in Germany: Border crossings hit: A 48-hour strike on the German railways has left traffic severely disrupted across the country, as officials urge postponing any non-urgent travel.

Youth for Climate remobilises in the run-up to COP26: Various Youth for Climate groups will resume operations in Belgium from September following a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

