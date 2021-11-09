   
Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: CC’ing The Future

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Belga

    That is quite possibly the worst Consultative Committee headline I’ve come up with yet. I’m sorry. But if you can forgive me the lame pun, I’d still like to talk about it.

    By this point in the pandemic, the frequent meetings of Belgium’s leaders to discuss things-getting-better-worse-better-worse has become almost comforting. We know all the beats, but it’s still fun to watch.

    Here’s what’s probably going to happen now that we know the committee will meet on 19 November:

    Pre Meeting:

    1) People will suggest their solutions to the current problems and lambast previous measures for failing to deal effectively with ongoing issues.

    2) Someone with a bit more authority on the matter will do the media circuit, addressing the issues raised in point 1, but not committing to anything.

    3) By the time we reach the day before the meeting, calls for various measures will be coming in from all angles and we will have a good idea of what’s on the table (not still no idea IF any of those things will change).

    Day Of Meeting:

    1) The morning will be spent reaffirming the shared hopes of the various actors, along with predictions for some of the outcomes.

    2) The meeting will, eventually, take place and a press conference will be announced at the last minute, after much deliberation.

    3) The decisions taken will eventually appear in simplistic news form but won’t come into effect quite yet.

    Post Meeting: 

    1) Politicians will react. Sectors will react.

    2) The date will near when things ACTUALLY come into effect.

    3) The practicalities will be implemented and everyone will be surprised for a few days, in spite of the media attention.

    Did I miss a step? Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com). 

    1. European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024

    Despite the high vaccination rates in many European countries and a boost for the travel industry during the summer months, travel activity is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. Read more.

    2. Long hours, unstable wages: a poor deal for food couriers

    © Carl Campbell for Unsplash

    As Belgium and other Western European countries grapple with the growing gig economy and those working without a social safety net, researchers with the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) sought to add data to the debate. Read more.

    3. Covid Safe Ticket expansion could be contested in Court

    A privacy organisation is due to contest in court the extension of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to bars, restaurants and gyms, arguing that it is a disproportionate measure using an unethical tool. Here’s more.

    4. 24h automated supermarket opens in Ghent

    Shoppers in Ghent will soon have access to a 24-hour automated supermarket open seven days a week as part of a new trial by Colruyt’s OKay grocery store chain. Read more.

    5. As Covid cases rise, cultural sector fears the fourth wave

    As Belgium’s coronavirus situation continues to get worse, the culture and events sectors fear for their future in the face of a fourth wave. Read More.

    6. Belgium to discuss general J&J and AstraZeneca booster shots

    Anybody living in Belgium who has received both AstraZeneca coronavirus doses or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon receive an extra dose. Read more.

    7. More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals

    More than 2,000 people are in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, while the number of patients ending up in intensive care is nearing the critical level of 500. Here’s more.

