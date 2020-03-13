Belgium in Brief: ‘This Is Not A Lockdown’...

In a move long called for by the public, Belgium has closed down bars, restaurants, classes and limit shopping hours for all but the essentials. As shelves begin to empty and the hospitality industry voices concern here’s the latest info from around the country to get you up to speed.
Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:
Belgium has taken further steps in working to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country, with the announcement that it will stop lessons in schools, seriously limit shopping and close all cafes and restaurants and more.
This news came following the conclusion of a much-anticipated meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday to discuss the approach to the virus. Read more.
The Committee for vigilance in the fight against terrorism has issued its latest annual report, in which it is critical of the growing arsenal of repressive measures adopted for police and judiciary.
The committee – known as the Comité T – was created in 2005 and is made up of representatives of human rights organisations, lawyers and academics. It reports every year on the situation as regards the respect of human rights in fighting terrorism. Read more.