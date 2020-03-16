 
Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases...
Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge...
Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases...
Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus...
Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases
    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed
    Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery
    Coronavirus: citizens urged to donate face masks to hospitals
    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
    Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved
    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
    UK government defends wait and see approach
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries
    Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to stop the virus
    Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary
    Magnette torpedoes chance of a Belgian government of national emergency
    Cross-border shopping and dining described as “antisocial behaviour”
    ‘Final Four’ could conclude the Champions League
    Coronavirus: 886 confirmed cases in Belgium
    View more

    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Antwerp's councillor for health said he tested positive for the new coronavirus, and chastised those who continued to compare it to a flu. © Belga

    Antwerp’s local health councillor is infected with the new coronavirus, according to an announcement he posted on Facebook on Sunday.

    “The coronavirus has me in its grip,” Fons Duchateau wrote, adding that he could no longer go by an ‘it will not happen to me’ mindset.

    Duchateau said the onset of symptoms started on Thursday, as he experienced fever and joint pain and that he was sure of having contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, since Monday.

    “I’m very happy to have isolated myself from work colleagues, friends and family from the first symptoms,” he wrote. “I hope they will be spared.”

    Related News:

    “Het overkomt iemand anders” Voor mij is die gedachte geen optie meer. Het coronavirus heeft me in zijn greep. …

    Posted by Fons Duchateau on Sunday, March 15, 2020

    The member of the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie said that the disease had so far been following a “favourable course,” saying that his fever remained under control and that he had so far experienced no breathing problems, one of the most serious complications of the disease.

    Duchateau urged the public to be wary, not only for themselves but also for their “immediate environments” calling out those who kept “pretending” the virus was like a flu by referring to their behaviour as borderline “criminal.”

    On Monday, schools in Belgium reported low levels of attendance and the government issued orders for all outdoor playgrounds to shut down, stepping up efforts to ensure that citizens abide by social distancing guidelines in order to slow down the advancement of the pandemic in the country.

    Duchateau is not the first public official known to have contracted the virus, with at least one employee with the federal public finance services also counted among Belgium’s confirmed cases. The country hit the 1,000-mark on Monday, with authorities also reporting a fifth death.

    “Take care of each other, keep your distances,” Duchateau wrote urging the public to adhere to the experts’ guidelines and adding: “We no longer have the [coronavirus] under control.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job