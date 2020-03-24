 
Coronavirus: temporary unemployment doubles in a week
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: temporary unemployment doubles in a week...
Coronavirus: Belgium death toll reaches 122...
Coronavirus: French rapid detection test authorised in USA...
Coronavirus: weakest care home residents are not being...
Coronavirus: Hairdressers must close doors as well...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Coronavirus: temporary unemployment doubles in a week
    Coronavirus: Belgium death toll reaches 122
    Coronavirus: French rapid detection test authorised in USA
    Coronavirus: weakest care home residents are not being hospitalised
    Coronavirus: Hairdressers must close doors as well
    Coronavirus: weekly survey aims to map outbreak’s spread through Belgium
    Coronavirus: Ryanair expects not to fly again until June
    Belgium rations potential treatment against coronavirus
    The weather outside: more sunny days ahead
    Coronavirus, oil price drop will hit Middle East and North Africa hard
    Coronavirus: crime drops by 30% in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: It’s A Lockdown, Not Car Free Sunday
    Coronavirus: European Commission steps up production and distribution of medical equipment
    Brussels allows trips across municipalities during lockdown, regional leader says
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 4,269 confirmed cases
    Doctors plead: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday
    Top Gun anthem becomes the Belgian health care workers theme
    Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of outbreak
    Coronavirus: how to help the homeless
    Belgium begins clinical trial on coronavirus treatments
    View more

    Coronavirus: temporary unemployment doubles in a week

    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The number of people on temporary unemployment has doubled in less than a week as a consequence of the Belgian government’s far-reaching measures in order to curb the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    As public life comes to a halt and all businesses deemed non-essential must close until at least 5 April, many employees currently find themselves without a job. Up to 1,075 million people are now benefitting from the temporary unemployment system, Federal Minister of Economy Nathalie Muylle told the VRT on Tuesday. Less than a week ago, that number was around half a million workers.

    The temporary unemployment system aims to avoid a large number of bankruptcies and allows workers to receive 70% of their salary as well as an additional €150. Muylle estimated that this increase in citizens collecting temporary unemployment could cost the government up to €18 billion per month.

    Related Articles

     

    The shutdown measures will now also affect hairdressers, as was announced on Wednesday, after the far-reaching measures that went into action on March 18 initially allowed for hairdressers to remain open, which they were angry about. 

    As so many are being forced into temporary unemployment, businesses are starting to think creatively. Belgian brewery Alken-Maes, for example, has launched an online platform called Café Solidair, which allows people to pay forward what they intend to consume after the lockdown, and Deliveroo said that it would help restaurants as much as possible. The hotel, restaurant and café industry is being hit particularly hard by the far-reaching measures, which are expected to last until 5 April.

     

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job