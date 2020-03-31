 
Maggie De Block must resign, says government staff union
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: King Baudouin Foundation donates €5 million...
Coronavirus: Belgian children go on a (teddy) bear...
‘Lax verdict’ in Belgium’s ‘biggest child pornography case...
Maggie De Block must resign, says government staff...
Coronavirus: Molenbeek’s MIMA museum crowdfunds €15,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 31 March 2020
    Coronavirus: King Baudouin Foundation donates €5 million
    Coronavirus: Belgian children go on a (teddy) bear hunt
    ‘Lax verdict’ in Belgium’s ‘biggest child pornography case ever,’ says Child Focus
    Maggie De Block must resign, says government staff union
    Coronavirus: Molenbeek’s MIMA museum crowdfunds €15,000
    N-VA and Vlaams Belang are ‘pitting people against EU,’ says MEP
    Tomorrowland holds live stream festival
    European Commission: “Emergency measures must not last indefinitely”
    5G: Brussels left behind in Belgian rollout
    Coronavirus: Belgium makes spitting punishable by fines and jail time
    Coronavirus: Forest Park allows people on the grass again
    STIB will not rename metro station ‘Greta Tomberg’
    Coronavirus prompts calls to free inmates from overcrowded Belgian prisons
    Charleroi Airport could partially resume flights on 4 May
    Coronavirus: Antwerp hospitals take patients from Limburg
    Coronavirus: lockdown evaders arrested in Brussels
    Coronavirus: ‘lockdowns have already saved many lives’
    Belgium in Brief: The Week of Truth
    Coronavirus: 12-year-old girl died on Monday
    Coronavirus: specialists warn of treatment side effects
    View more

    Maggie De Block must resign, says government staff union

    Tuesday, 31 March 2020
    The trade union noted several events in its management of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which it considered as so many "mistakes." Credit: Belga

    The CSC-Public Services, the Christian union for the rights of government employees, has written an open letter calling for Federal Public Health Minister Maggie De Block’s resignation in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    In the letter, published on Le Vif (in French), the trade union noted several events in the management of the coronavirus pandemic, which it considered as “mistakes.”

    “Your total and reckless lack of foresight, following the non-renewal of the strategic stockpile of FFP2 masks, really endangers front-line people as well as patients,” said the union. “After this serious mistake, for which you keep on rejecting the blame, we also had to live through the episode of ordering ‘supposedly failed’ masks, due to the anticipated non-payment of your FPS Public Health,” it added.

    Related News:

     

    “During all this time, front-line people were poorly protected, and unfortunately, some workers contracted the coronavirus and were able to transmit it to patients,” the letter reads.

    CSC-Public Services also denounces “a lack of transparency towards the scientific world, since epidemiologists had to complain to Sciensano to have data that is essential for the continuity of their work.” Additionally, it criticises De Block for a lack of anticipation, illustrated by the registration of the domain name for the info-coronavirus.be website only on 30 January.

    “Your resignation is more than welcome! You who advocate a liberal model, if you were not a minister, in the private sector, you would have been dismissed long ago,” the union added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job