    Most new teleworkers ready to continue working from home

    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    94% of people who discovered teleworking during the lockdown are ready to practice it in the future. Credit: Belga

    In Belgium, more than 9 out of 10 people who discovered teleworking during the lockdown are ready to practice it in the future, L’Echo reported on Tuesday.

    Working at the office, however, is still very much appreciated, the francophone newspaper said. Its findings are based on a survey conducted by eBloom, a Belgian start-up active in retaining young talent.

    Among those who discovered teleworking during the lockdown in force since mid-March, 94% say they are ready to practice it in the future, according to the survey conducted at the end of April among just over 1,000 people.

    Related Articles

     

    Among all survey respondents, 96% would integrate teleworking into their working life, and 14% even say they would be willing to work from home full-time.

    A majority (56%) prefer the autonomy that comes with teleworking and 53% say they are less stressed when working from home.

    On the other hand, 69% of respondents feel more connected to their company when they work at the office. Similarly, 66% felt that relationships with co-workers were better when they were at the office.

    The majority also believe that team spirit (70%), communication (69%) and feedback received (55%) are better when working in the office rather than at a distance.

    At the beginning of the lockdown, the number of people working from home quadrupled in a week’s time. Last week, a Brussels start-up began renting office furniture to teleworkers who do not have a home office, following the National Crisis Centre’s announcement that, as Belgium phases out of lockdown, teleworking will remain the norm.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

