   
Tomorrowland considers delaying 2021 edition by six weeks
Tuesday, 09 March, 2021
    Tomorrowland considers delaying 2021 edition by six weeks

    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Tomorrowland is considering postponing this year’s edition by six weeks until the end of August or the start of September, rather than organising it in July, due to uncertainties regarding coronavirus vaccine measures.

    The organisers of the Belgian electronic music festival confirmed talks were ongoing with all the stakeholders and the necessary applications have been submitted, according to a report from Gazet Van Antwerp.

    “We really want to be able to start now and this is a possible track. We have put the question to our suppliers, hotels, and other partners, so we are still investigating whether it is feasible,” spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen told the newspaper.

    This means that the current dates during which it had planned the two-weekend festival -16 to 18 and 23 to 25 July – are not yet final.

    The festival sector is expecting a decision on whether events can take place this summer soon, as Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon previously agreed it would be given some perspective by the end of March by the latest.

    However, when questioned about it last week, he said he wanted to postpone making the decision for as long as possible.

    Rock Werchter previously also indicated it would consider delaying this year’s event until the end of the summer in the hopes that the measures will allow for the organising of large-scale events by then.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times