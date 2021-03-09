Belgium in Brief: Is Inconsistent Consistency Still Consistency?...

Bars and restaurants in the Flemish coastal municipality of Middelkerke will soon be allowed to reopen their terraces, but people won’t be allowed to use them in light of the current measures.
Ahead of the Easter break – when people are expected to flock to the coast as they cannot leave the country – mayor Jean-Marie Dedecker has said he will allow the cafés and restaurants in his commune to set up their terraces as of this week, and that he would also authorise the reinstallation of the beach bars. Read More.
The European Commission was “rather surprised” to learn that Belgium decided to extend its ban on non-essential travel by two more weeks, until after the Easter holidays, despite the EU’s criticism.
The Commission is currently examining “all options on the table” to follow up on the case, as it maintains that Belgium is violating the principle of proportionality with the ban, reports the Belga press agency. Read more.
The curfew and the non-essential travel ban imposed by the Belgian government are resulting in the systematic ignoring of constitutional freedoms that are meant to protect citizens, according to a constitutional law professor.
Pressure has further mounted against the government regarding both coronavirus fighting measures, both from the country’s politicians and the European Commission, after both the curfew and travel ban were extended during Friday’s Consultative Committee. Read more.
A Belgian rooster whose early morning crowing is causing neighbourhood tensions will be the subject of a court battle in the Walloon town of Quaregnon.
The case concerns the persistent 5:00 AM crowing of the bird, which one neighbour says has plunged him into a state of great fatigue due to his already ill health, according to reports in the local press. Read More.