   
Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 April, 2021
Latest News:
Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade...
Brussels initiative aims to preserve the use of...
Brussels has started vaccination of high-risk patients against...
Decrease in new coronavirus cases reported in Belgium...
The Recap: Signatures, Support & ‘Sofagate’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp
    Brussels initiative aims to preserve the use of non-Belgian languages
    Brussels has started vaccination of high-risk patients against coronavirus
    Decrease in new coronavirus cases reported in Belgium continues
    The Recap: Signatures, Support & ‘Sofagate’
    Torch lighters at remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem
    Belgium records highest number of daily hospital admissions since November
    Johnson & Johnson will deliver 50,000 vaccines to Belgium in April
    Suspect arrested for plotting attack on Dutch vaccination centre
    Large increase in ‘no school’ students for next school year
    House prices rise not just in Belgium, but also the EU
    ‘Sofagate’: Wilmès calls Charles Michel a strong advocate for gender equality
    Flanders wants to increase the number of people cycling
    Elderly to expats: How Brussels vaccine invites work
    Petition against the use of police horses and dogs gains 25,000 signatures
    Italy limits AstraZeneca vaccine for the over-60s
    Limited losses in food industry hide ‘tragic realities’
    Belgium in Brief: Flip Flop For Fifty-Five-Year-Olds
    Extra support from Flanders for Brussels youth centres
    Risk group vaccinations list: What you need to know
    View more
    Share article:

    Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp

    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The cracking of the encrypted message service Sky ECC has now also led to the clarification of a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp throughout recent years, along with arson attacks, threats, and intimidation.

    Grenade attacks have been somewhat common in parts of Antwerp in recent years, especially last summer and especially in Deurne.

    Police often had little success in finding answers, as there were never any witnesses and victims were usually not inclined to provide details to officers about why their homes would be targeted.

    But after police gained access to the thousands of messages criminals were sending one another on special phones from the Canadian company Sky ECC, they were able to determine who committed many of the attacks, and the Antwerp Federal Judicial Police took 12 people into custody on Thursday.

    According to the public prosecutor’s office, these suspects are “often people who grew up in Antwerp, but who have chosen a place to live abroad because of their criminal activities.”

    Several of Antwerp’s top criminals from the drug world have found refuge in Dubai, for example, in recent years.

    Related News

     

    According to reporting from De Standaard, some of the crimes uncovered – apart from the grenade attacks – include a man who worked at the Port of Antwerp and was stopped while driving home in September last year by five masked men posing as police, who brandished a firearm and threatened him.

    Another port employee was threatened by four or five men who burst into his home “commando style” with weapons and handed him a telephone on which they said he would later be contacted.

    Yesterday morning, investigators carried out 24 house searches in Antwerp, Borgerhout, Borsbeek, Essen, Lokeren, Wilrijk and Wijnegem, as well as in the prisons of Antwerp and Mechelen.

    Those arrested are men between 19 and 41 years of age, along with one minor. Five of the encrypted phones were found.

    Other arrests following the massive police operation include lawyers, a hospital worker, an employee in the public prosecutor’s office, and the Chief Inspector for the drug support team in Antwerp.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times