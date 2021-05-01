   
People aged over 40 in Brussels can now register for coronavirus vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 01 May, 2021
Latest News:
People aged over 40 in Brussels can now...
Video: The meaning behind May Day...
Second primary school in Brussels to offer classes...
Three Shakespeare works in Brussels dialect join world-famous...
28 vaccinated residential care centre residents test positive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 01 May 2021
    People aged over 40 in Brussels can now register for coronavirus vaccine
    Video: The meaning behind May Day
    Second primary school in Brussels to offer classes in both French and Dutch
    Three Shakespeare works in Brussels dialect join world-famous collection
    28 vaccinated residential care centre residents test positive for coronavirus
    May Day: What’s open and what’s not?
    ‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns people planning to attend ‘Boum 2’ today
    Flanders scraps requirement to turn up to vote in local elections
    Covid-19: More than 800,000 people now fully vaccinated
    Belgium approves auction of two to three gas-fired power plants
    Second vaccine doses can be moved (a little), Flanders announces
    Pfizer and BioNTech seek EU approval for their vaccine for 12-15 year olds
    Apple accused of breaking rules on music streaming apps
    Current Covid-19 hospital patients are younger and overweight
    ‘A kiss outside is just as dangerous as a kiss inside,’ Van Gucht warns
    SNCB plans to double the number of stations with ATMs
    Brussels first citizens’ committee to tackle 5G issue
    Pandemic law: Appeal court grants an extension to avoid fines
    Belgium in Brief: A Get-Out-Of-Covid-Free Card
    No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated, says Van Ranst
    View more
    Share article:

    People aged over 40 in Brussels can now register for coronavirus vaccine

    Saturday, 01 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga/J. Namur

    People aged over 46 are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine and people aged 41 and over can register on the Bru-VAX waiting list after the age group eligible for vaccination in Brussels was extended on Friday.

    As stated on the Bru-VAX website, people who can currently make an appointment are those living in the Brussels-Capital Region and are either born in 1975 or earlier, who have an invitation for vaccination, or who suffer from comorbidities.

    “All people born in 1980 or before, and are domiciled in the Brussels-Capital Region, can be put on the waiting list,” the Bru-VAX website states. 

    Related News

     

    Previously only people aged over 51 and over were eligible to be vaccinated and all those aged 46 and over could register on the Bruvax waiting list.

    In Belgium, the vaccination rollout is expected to get a boost in May as almost 900,000 vaccines will be delivered to Belgium next week.

    The Flemish authorities announced that the majority of the general adult population can expect their first shot in the five weeks between the start of June and 11 July – starting with people aged 60 at the end of May, and ending with 18-years-olds in the week before 11 July.

    Next Monday, the second-largest vaccination centre in Brussels, located at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek which is expected to vaccinate between 1,000 and 1,500 people per day, will open to the public.

    As of 30 April, 32% of the population aged 18 and older has received at least one dose or a coronavirus vaccine, and around 800,869 people – or 8.7% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano health institute. 