‘We knew there would be problems’: Brussels mayor defends management of ‘La Boum 2’

“We knew there would be problems. Strong measures were needed, but completely closing off this important green space in the capital would have amounted to taking hostage all the inhabitants of Brussels who can use this wood,” Close said.
“We were not going to amputate a part of the territory,” he added.
Asked about the heavy-handed intervention of the police, which included the use of several water cannon, Close said he had given the order to intervene when police officers started to be attacked, when the public property was destroyed, and when fights started between participants, adding that, in such situations, the job of a mayor is to restore order.
He said that the “La Boum 2” event was not about freedom of expression, but more about “freedom of provocation”.