   
‘We knew there would be problems’: Brussels mayor defends management of ‘La Boum 2’
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 02 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘We knew there would be problems’: Brussels mayor...
Fourteen people arrested following Liège procession...
Evening clashes mar otherwise calm Labour Day in...
‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis...
College of Europe rector defends partying students...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 02 May 2021
    ‘We knew there would be problems’: Brussels mayor defends management of ‘La Boum 2’
    Fourteen people arrested following Liège procession
    Evening clashes mar otherwise calm Labour Day in Berlin
    ‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis to kick up fuss,’ says Verlinden
    College of Europe rector defends partying students
    EU announces new strategy on migrants’ voluntary return
    UK on verge of beer shortage as brewers struggle to keep up with demand
    Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at hospital
    Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test positive for coronavirus
    Four astronauts landed safely on Earth after six months on ISS
    Aftermath ‘La Boum 2’: 132 arrests, 12 people taken to hospital
    Oxfam: Covid-19 cost women more than €650 billion in lost income
    UN ‘concerned’ about Belgium’s police violence and racial profiling
    Middelkerke: Dedecker pulls off his terrace rebellion
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions down to under 200 a day
    ‘La Boum 2’: How did we get here?
    ‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la Cambre and deploy water cannon
    Medical assistants to strike indefinitely from 20 May
    Protesters defy ban on far-right demonstrations in Liège
    Crowd of people gathered at Brussels Central Station for a flashmob
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘We knew there would be problems’: Brussels mayor defends management of ‘La Boum 2’

    Sunday, 02 May 2021

    Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

    The mayor of the city of Brussels, Philippe Close, has defended his management of the “La Boum 2” event, which resulted in clashes and violence in the Bois de la Cambre on Saturday.

    Close backed his decision made earlier in the week to keep the park open to the public during the week, saying that the closure of the park would have been an impossible tactic that would have required the deployment of “thousands of police officers” during an interview on RTL-TVI.

    “We knew there would be problems. Strong measures were needed, but completely closing off this important green space in the capital would have amounted to taking hostage all the inhabitants of Brussels who can use this wood,” Close said.

    “We were not going to amputate a part of the territory,” he added.

    Related News

     

    Asked about the heavy-handed intervention of the police, which included the use of several water cannon, Close said he had given the order to intervene when police officers started to be attacked, when the public property was destroyed, and when fights started between participants, adding that, in such situations, the job of a mayor is to restore order.

    He said that the “La Boum 2” event was not about freedom of expression, but more about “freedom of provocation”.

    MR president Georges-Louis Bouchez criticised the mayor for not closing the park, arguing that setting up police roadblocks would have prevented new incidents, like those that occurred a month earlier.

    The unauthorised event left dozens injured, resulted in the hospitalisation of several people, including police officers, and led to 132 arrests.

    The Brussels Times