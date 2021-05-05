The Recap: Preparations, Permits & Passes...

EU shares COVID-19 vaccines with COVAX – how much and when?: Since the start of the COVAX facility, a WHO-led initiative to provide vaccines to low-income countries, the EU has been a main contributor and funded the facility with almost €2.5 billion. What has been missing until now has been the actual delivery of vaccines.
India’s situation worsens as number of cases approaches 20 million: The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in India approached 20 million on Monday, as hospitals continued to send out distress calls for emergency oxygen supplies and a major vaccine manufacturer said the country could face a vaccine crisis in the next two to three months.