The Recap: Preparations, Permits & Passes...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

EU shares COVID-19 vaccines with COVAX – how much and when?: Since the start of the COVAX facility, a WHO-led initiative to provide vaccines to low-income countries, the EU has been a main contributor and funded the facility with almost €2.5 billion. What has been missing until now has been the actual delivery of vaccines.

Belgium takes part in pilot phase for EU vaccination certificate: Belgium will participate in the first pilot phase of the European Union’s vaccination certificate to facilitate travel within the EU this summer, starting from Friday.

Police plan to use ‘soft’ measures to enforce coronavirus rules after 8 May: With terraces set to reopen this weekend on 8 May, but only from 8:00 AM until 10:00 PM each day, law enforcement is preparing for what they anticipate will be new challenges in enforcing coronavirus containment measures.

Brussels’ administration working around clock to approve terrace permits before 8 May: The City of Brussels’ Department for Hospitality is working around the clock to process the flood of applications for permits from businesses in the hospitality sector looking to expand their terraces to the public space before reopening on Saturday.

Belgium rises to third place in European vaccination ranking: As Belgium administered its fourth million coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, the country has also risen to third place in Europe’s ranking for most administered first doses so far.

Border War: Belgian farmer accidentally moves French border: A farmer from the Walloon municipality of Erquelinnes has made international headlines after he accidentally moved the French border, making Belgium ever so slightly bigger in the process.

Strike scheduled for Francophone daycares this Wednesday: Parents should expect a work stoppage in French-speaking daycares on 5 May as the sector plans a strike to demand better working conditions and a recognition bonus for staff who are highly exposed to the coronavirus.

‘Asking for trouble’: Belgian PM does not want La Boum 3: Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo made it clear that he does not want a third edition of “La Boum” in Brussels, after the organisers submitted a request to organise the event for a new edition on 29 May.

Flemish government considers ‘corona pass’ from 11 July: The Flemish government is considering introducing a system with a “corona pass” to give people in Flanders back some freedom from 11 July, according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.

Refusing service to non-vaccinated people may be discriminatory, warns Unia: Refusing access to goods or services to people because they are not vaccinated against Covid-19 can be discriminatory, equality centre Unia stated in an opinion sent to the various authorities.

Lab-produced antibodies ‘solution against Covid-19 for those with weaker immune systems’: The injection of antibodies produced in laboratories could help protect people with immunodeficiency from the coronavirus and should be authorised in Belgium, according to the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine.

India’s situation worsens as number of cases approaches 20 million: The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in India approached 20 million on Monday, as hospitals continued to send out distress calls for emergency oxygen supplies and a major vaccine manufacturer said the country could face a vaccine crisis in the next two to three months.

The Brussels Times