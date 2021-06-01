The Recap: Exemptions, Energy Bills & Extra Protection...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

‘Quarantine exemption for parents should also apply to children after travel in EU,’ Commission argues: Children should not have to quarantine if their parents have been exempt after travelling abroad within the European Union, under the regulations outlined by the digital travel certificate, the European Commission proposed on Monday.

Europe’s recovery: Will it lead to genuine reform?: As Portugal edges ever closer to the conclusion of its Presidency of the EU Council at the end of June, the country has presided over one of the most testing periods in the history of the bloc, a time in which member states are reeling from the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic turmoil that it has brought.

Half of adult population in Belgium partially vaccinated: Nearly half of the adult population in Belgium (49.8%) has received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Monday morning.

Priority list for vaccinating high-risk patients will close on Wednesday: People who have not yet received an invitation to get vaccinated but think they are part of the priority group of high-risk patients, still have until Wednesday to be put on the list by their GP.

Jürgen Conings case: More people receiving extra police protection: As the search for the missing career soldier Jürgen Conings continues, other people, alongside virologist Marc Van Ranst, are currently receiving extra police protection.

Woman murdered in public view in Brussels: A woman was murdered in public in Evere, Brussels on Sunday night, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office. One suspect was arrested.

Agreement reached with energy suppliers on deferred payments: The government has reached an agreement with energy providers that will allow a more relaxed payment regime for anyone suffering financially as a result of the Covid crisis.

These are the three conditions for travelling this summer: While Belgium’s Consultative Committee should bring more clarity about the EU ‘Digital Covid Certificate’ on Friday, one thing is certain: anyone crossing borders this summer will have to meet at least one of three conditions first.

Armed former French soldier ‘neutralised’ after day-long manhunt: In the French department of Dordogne, the search for heavily-armed former soldier Terry Dupin (29) who was on the run since Sunday has come to an end as he was arrested on Monday.

