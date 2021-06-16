Belgian company joins plan to launch night train to Berlin, Amsterdam, Prague

Belgian night train operator Moonlight Express will expand its planned services between Brussels and Berlin to include stops in Amsterdam and Prague when it kicks off in 2022.
The addition of the new stops comes after the Belgian start-up joined forced with the Dutch company European Sleeper in an effort to bring more sleeper trains to Europe.
Both of the companies previously announced they would start running trains on a similar route in 2022. Moonlight Express had plans to organise night train rides from Brussels to Berlin, while European Sleeper wanted to organise trips from Brussels via Amsterdam to Berlin and Prague.
Instead, they decided to work together, under the name European Sleeper.