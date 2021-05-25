Night trains between Belgium and Austria will restart tonight

The night trains will run three times a week, the ÖBB spokesman said. Almost all of Austria has a red colour code for travel, meaning that travel to and from that country involves quarantine and two tests when entering Belgium.
To travel on the night train, proof of a recent negative coronavirus test, including PCR and self-tests will be necessary, or proof of a person being “tested, vaccinated, or recovered” will be accepted if these are valid for entry into the destination country, the website stated.