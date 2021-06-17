   
Belgium in Brief: Play Nice EU
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 June, 2021
Latest News:
Over 650,000 people already registered for Belgian travel...
200,000 Belgians look for a new bank as...
Summer heat waves could be especially deadly due...
Belgium has 2.9 million doses of ‘failed’ vaccine...
Belgium in Brief: Play Nice EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 June 2021
    Over 650,000 people already registered for Belgian travel certificate
    200,000 Belgians look for a new bank as Rabobank shuts down
    Summer heat waves could be especially deadly due to Covid
    Belgium has 2.9 million doses of ‘failed’ vaccine Curevac on order
    Belgium in Brief: Play Nice EU
    Swimmers flock to polluted waters by Ghent quay
    Belgium called to restrict UK travel to keep out Delta variant
    Speed camera tolerance margins will be abolished
    Jail means jail: Van Quickenborne gets tough on offenders
    1,100 e-scooters: Belgium’s newest rental company lands in Brussels 
    Belgian automakers suspend production again as chip shortage continues
    Belgium and Luxembourg consider creating a joint battalion
    Consultative Committee will meet at 2:00 PM tomorrow
    Revealed: Flemish government knew about PFOS problem in 2017
    Four medical centres in Brussels to vaccinate their patients, without appointment
    ‘Missed opportunity’: EU travel certificates criticised for lack of uniformity
    Over half of all people living in Belgium partly vaccinated
    Why did Betelgeuse go dim? Stardust, say Leuven astronomers
    The Recap: Sending Tourists & Parcels
    Face masks and social distancing should be gone by 1 September, says Jambon
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Play Nice EU

    Thursday, 17 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Some wiggle room in implementing the European Covid certificate has seen the Member States criticised for missing the opportunity to work together.

    “We wanted this European Covid certificate to be an effective and genuinely useful tool for the consumer,” said Simon November, spokesperson for Test Achats, adding that this message “clearly got through” to both the European Commission and the European Parliament.

    “However, the Member States have given themselves a lot of leeway on certain points, such as whether or not to accept antigen tests, the age from which the certificate is required, the different periods of validity for PCR tests or post-vaccination periods,” he said.

    By aiming to make travel easier and safe, the tool should also revitalise the tourism sector, which has been hard hit by the pandemic. “But all these different rules make it a complicated instrument,” said November.

    So you KNOW it’s going to be a pain. At least initially.

    It will sort itself out in the end, but a lack of uniformity leaves the potential for confusion. Confusion leads to waits, frantic searches, mistakes and longer lines. These all lead to stress.

    Nobody wants that.

    But is it all going to be worth it? To me, yes, but what do you think?

    Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Belgium called to restrict UK travel to keep out Delta variant

    Belgium should look into stricter travel measures against the UK in an effort to halt the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to State Secretary for Asylum and Immigration Sammy Mahdi. Read more.

    2. ‘Missed opportunity’: EU travel certificates criticised for lack of uniformity

    Credit: Test Achats

    As the Belgian Covid Certificate to facilitate travel within the EU was launched on Wednesday, consumer organisation Test-Achats called the Member States’ lack of uniformity for the document a “missed opportunity.”Read more.

    3. Consultative Committee will meet at 2:00 PM tomorrow

    The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee will take place on Friday at 2:00 AM, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s cabinet has confirmed. Read more.

    4. Revealed: Flemish government knew about PFOS problem in 2017

    A protest against 3M pollution this week. © Belga

    Members of the Flemish government were informed of the problem of pollution caused by the hazardous chemical PFOS in September 2017, and did nothing about it, according to an email obtained by the VRT. Read more.

    5. Belgium and Luxembourg consider creating a joint battalion

    The joint ground unit would be placed under Belgian command, but be managed by the two countries together, Bausch said in Melsbroek, during a visit to the Belgium-Luxembourg Binational Air Transport Unit A400M. Read more.

    6. Belgian automakers suspend production again as chip shortage continues

    Production lines will close at Ghent’s Volvo factory and the Audi one in Brussels this week due to a shortage of electronic chips needed for production. Read more.

    7. 1,100 e-scooters: Belgium’s newest rental company lands in Brussels

    Estonia’s Bolt, which specialises in shared mobility, will deploy 1,100 shared electric scooters throughout the Brussels region, it announced on Thursday. This is its first step on the Belgian market, with three to five more cities to be added by the end of the summer. Read more.