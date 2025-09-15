Prison staff suspended in Belgium amid suspicions of corruption

Haren prison. Credit: Belga/Arthur Gekiere

Staff members from the Haren-Brussels Prison have been temporarily suspended from work following raids conducted as part of a corruption investigation.

Police carried out searches at the prison and other locations on Tuesday, detaining twelve individuals.

Those detained included prison guards, other staff members, and inmates, some of whom are suspected of continuing criminal activities from within their cells.

The guards and staff are accused of smuggling items such as drugs and mobile phones into the prison, allegedly at the request or under pressure from criminal networks, including drug traffickers.

Three of the staff members are already under arrest warrants in connection with the case.

The prison's administration confirmed the temporary suspension, explaining that it was "in the interest of the proper functioning" of the facility.

Spokesperson Kathleen Van De Vijver stated that the move does not imply guilt, emphasising the presumption of innocence, but added that access to the prison has been denied during the ongoing investigation.

The suspension, currently set for one month, may be extended as the internal disciplinary inquiry continues. The internal investigation could take several months to conclude.

Related News