Drone Day: 'It's better to tame them than to be afraid of them,' says Mobility Minister

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga

The first day of the 2025 edition of the European Research and Innovation Days (R&I Days) in Brussels included a special focus on drones.

The major scientific and economic event offers a platform for researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and citizens to discuss topics like artificial intelligence, space, health, and sustainability.

As part of the event, a dedicated Drone Day took place on Tuesday at Mont des Arts to showcase civilian applications of the rapidly expanding technology.

“There’s no need to fear drones. They’re here to stay. It’s better to tame and control them than to be afraid,” said Belgium’s federal mobility minister Jean-Luc Crucke.

The Drone Day served as a way to demonstrate the diverse uses of drones. "We hear a lot about drones in Ukraine as tools of war, but we want to highlight other uses,"said European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva.

According to Zaharieva, drones can also "deliver medicine quickly, rescue people trapped in hard-to-reach areas, or assist police forces."

Additionally, Delphine Houba, Brussels councillor for Tourism and Major Events, emphasised their cultural importance. "Drones capture breathtaking images that bring back beautiful memories. It’s vital to stay ahead of technological developments. In Brussels, we can experiment with these innovations in daily urban life to shape the future of aerial mobility."

Until 17:00 on Tuesday, the public had the chance to see demonstrations from European companies based in Switzerland, Bulgaria, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark at Mont des Arts.

The R&I Days will continue on Wednesday with more conferences and workshops at The Square, a venue nearby.

