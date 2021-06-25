Belgium in Brief: Let’s Have A Coffee?

Today I went for a coffee with a person.

AN ACTUAL PERSON, and it was just so incredibly normal!

Now, just to be clear, normal is not a slight on the person I was with. The fact I had company for the coffee was what made it so very ordinary.

Normal is AMAZING. Normal is new.

The weather was lacklustre, the coffee was astounding. It didn’t feel like the new normal – I don’t even see the masks anymore – it just felt normal.

It felt regular, ordinary, mundane, common, average and every other word I could include to beef up my word count.

I don’t care what you call it, I love it.

