   
Belgium in Brief: Let’s Have A Coffee?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 June, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU...
The Midi Fair will open again on 17...
Belgium’s UCB set for huge break with psoriasis...
New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark ...
Brussels approving ban on combustion engines ‘could save...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 June 2021
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    The Midi Fair will open again on 17 July
    Belgium’s UCB set for huge break with psoriasis medication
    New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark 
    Brussels approving ban on combustion engines ‘could save hundreds of lives’
    PFOS: Committee of enquiry begins its work, but what is that work?
    Belgium in Brief: Let’s Have A Coffee?
    De Efteling adjusts controversial ‘racist’ attraction
    Nine in ten women in Belgium suffer from their period, large-scale study finds
    Summer time, and the going is anything but easy
    Jürgen Conings memorial march in Dilserbos can’t go ahead
    Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50 million settlement
    Couleur Café launches replacement festival for August
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes this weekend?
    Parliament approves new rules for short-term prison sentences
    New coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 400
    The Recap: A Lot Of Mostly
    70% of adults in Wallonia received first vaccine dose
    Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map
    100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Let’s Have A Coffee?

    Friday, 25 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Today I went for a coffee with a person.

    AN ACTUAL PERSON, and it was just so incredibly normal!

    Now, just to be clear, normal is not a slight on the person I was with. The fact I had company for the coffee was what made it so very ordinary.

    Normal is AMAZING. Normal is new.

    The weather was lacklustre, the coffee was astounding. It didn’t feel like the new normal – I don’t even see the masks anymore – it just felt normal.

    It felt regular, ordinary, mundane, common, average and every other word I could include to beef up my word count.

    I don’t care what you call it, I love it.

    Been for a coffee yet? How Normal was it? Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes this weekend?

    This weekend, a number of coronavirus measures will be relaxed as the second phase of Belgium’s “summer plan” will come into force a few days early, the Consultative Committee decided last week. Read more.

    2. Summertime, and the going is anything but easy

    The switch from wintertime to summertime in Europe was supposed to come to an end this year, but the European Commission has now decided it will not take place either this year, or in “the coming years”. Read more.

    3. Jürgen Conings memorial march in Dilserbos can’t go ahead

    As traditional banks move away from brick and mortar stores, a new solution is looking to ensure that customers can still do their banking needs in newsagents across Belgium. Read more.

    4. Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50 million settlement

    One of Belgium’s longest-running fraud cases has come to an end as those accused have agreed to pay a total of €50 million as a settlement. Read more.

    5. Couleur Café launches replacement festival for August

    The Brussels-based festival Couleur Café has announced it will be organising an alternative event to replace its 2021 edition, which was cancelled due to the restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus. Read more.

    6. 100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels

    A new exhibition set to open in Brussels this Friday is looking to highlight the contribution made by women during the pandemic through a collection of portraits of 100 Brussels women active during the crisis. Read more.

    7. New coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 400

    The average number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium has dropped below 400, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Friday morning. Read more.