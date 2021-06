Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Interval of up to 45 weeks between two doses could further boost AstraZeneca efficacy: An interval of several months between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine could boost its immune response to the virus, according to a study published on Monday by Oxford University.

Commission asks airlines to improve Covid-19 cancellation policies: The European Commission, alongside several national consumer protection associations, called on airlines to improve their handling of flight cancellations in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wallonia allows people to pick their second vaccine date: People in Wallonia will now be able to pick the date of their second vaccine, providing they are getting the Pfizer vaccine, Health Minister Christie Morreale announced Monday on Bel RTL.

Delta variant ‘spreading mainly through young people’, expert says: The Delta variant, which has been gaining ground in Belgium, is mainly spreading via young people, according to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (UHasselt and KULeuven), as they are less likely to be fully vaccinated.

Night bus services restart in Brussels: Brussels public transport operator STIB announced on Monday its Noctis night buses, which run on Friday and Saturday evenings between midnight and 3:00 AM, will return from 2 July after over a year of disruption.

Brussels: Nearly 2,000 job appointments scrapped because of language laws: A total of 1,867 job appointments had to be scrapped in 2020 because the final decision was in breach of language laws, opposition party N-VA concludes based on the annual report of the region’s vice-governor.

Proximus will cut roaming fees outside EU from this summer: Customers of Proximus will continue to benefit from national tariffs while travelling outside the EU by paying for a daily roaming pass from Thursday 1 July.

