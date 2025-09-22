New cycling route officially opened

Infrastructure and Transport Walloon minister, François Desquesnes (Les Engagés), along with the mayors of the towns involved, joined the inauguration by riding bicycles along the new route. Credit : Belga.

A new cycling route connecting Louvain-la-Neuve and Wavre in Wallonia was officially opened on Monday by local and regional authorities.

The new 4.2-kilometre stretch runs alongside the N4 highway and the E411 motorway, forming part of the longer cycling route linking Namur to Brussels.

Infrastructure and Transport Walloon minister, François Desquesnes (Les Engagés), along with the mayors of the towns involved, joined the inauguration by riding bicycles along the new route.

Desquesnes highlighted the significance of opening specific sections of the route early, even before the full connection between Namur and Brussels is completed.

"The section we inaugurated today already plays an important role in the Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve-Wavre area. It makes cycling a convenient and accessible transport mode, connecting academic, sports, and business hubs," he said.

The newly opened segment links Rue du Manil in Wavre to Rue de la Flèche in Louvain-la-Neuve. It features a two-way path that is 4 metres wide and fully separated from car traffic. The project had a budget of €5.5 million, largely funded by the European Union.

During construction, the Walloon Infrastructure Financing Company (Sofico) also carried out renovation works on the N4 highway between the Wavre fire station and the Wallonia roundabout in Louvain-la-Neuve.

Monday's inauguration marked the first phase of Wallonia's section of the cycle connection between Louvain-la-Neuve, Wavre, and Brussels via Overijse. Two additional phases are currently underway, including plans for a bridge to cross the N238 highway and the Dyle River.

The whole Namur-to-Brussels cycling route is expected to be completed by 2029, according to Minister Desquesnes.

