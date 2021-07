Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

‘Fourth wave is already underway in Europe,’ says Belgian expert: Now that the number of coronavirus infections is rising sharply again in many European countries, a fourth wave is already happening, according to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs.

‘Almost half of all hospitality employees lost job in sector during last year: Almost half of all people employed in the Belgian hospitality sector during the first quarter of 2020 no longer have a job in this sector, according to the Federal Public Service Economy’s Labour Force Survey published on Tuesday.

11-year-old boy earns physics degree at Antwerp University: An 11-year-old boy has obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics at the University of Antwerp, after successfully completing a three-year course in one year, whilst also taking master’s courses on the side.

‘Moral duty’: vaccination should be mandatory for healthcare staff, says expert: To reach the highest possible vaccination rate among the population in Belgium, getting a jab should be compulsory for healthcare staff and children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated, according to professor of immuno-virology Guido Vanham.

Body found in Brussels-Charleroi canal: A body was recovered from the Brussels-Charleroi canal late Tuesday morning, according to the Walloon Brabant public prosecutor.

Number of people infected at Dutch nightclub hits 189: The number of people who contracted Covid after going out on Saturday to the Aspen Valley nightclub in Enschede, the Netherlands, now stands at 189 on Tuesday, up from 180 on Monday and 165 on Sunday, according to the Twente municipal health department (GGD).

‘Mix and match’: Netherlands allows Pfizer after first dose of AstraZeneca: As of 16 July, it will be possible to get a second coronavirus shot from Pfizer/BioNTech after a first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the Netherlands, announced Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea involved in another fight: The wife of the Belgian ambassador to South Korea, Xiang Xueqiu, who hit a salesperson earlier this year, recently became involved in another fight, this time with a 65-year-old street sweeper.

