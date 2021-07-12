   
Belgium in Brief: The Threat Of The Random
Monday, 12 July, 2021
    Monday, 12 July 2021
    Belgium in Brief: The Threat Of The Random
    Belgium in Brief: The Threat Of The Random

    Monday, 12 July 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. 

    Travellers returning to Belgium from red zones by car should be subject to stricter police controls “by means of random checks” at the borders, says Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    The beauty of a random check is the threat with no reliable way to tell when it could come. You could make the journey 100 times and never be stopped, but there’s a looming fear that you COULD be stopped. 

    This, in turn, is meant to get people to follow the rules. 

    But will it? 

    I have no idea. I don’t know if this worked the last time either, and all of this depends on if the police have the staff.

    “We have 16 border crossings in our zone. We will see what we can do,” says Stefaan Vannieuwenhuyse of the Grensleie police zone (Menen, Wevelgem and Ledegem). 

    “Our people also have other tasks, the events sector is starting up again. It’s all hands on deck,” he said. “So that will be limited in time and space. People will always be slipping through the cracks.”

    Oh. 

    What do you think? Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. Travellers can also get tested at Belgian pharmacies from today

    From Monday, people, such as festivalgoers and travellers, will be able to have a rapid antigen test carried out in more than 1,000 pharmacies in Belgium. Read More.

    2. One-third of young travellers who tested negative in Spain tested positive in Belgium

    Young travellers from Spain upon arrival in Belgium. Credit: Belga

    More than one-third of the young people, who had gone to Spain for a party holiday with a youth travel organisation, and who tested negative before departure has now tested positive upon arrival in Belgium. Read more.

    3. More rainy days before sunnier weather

    Despite being halfway through July, the sun has made few appearances, but by the end of this week, the arrival of summer in Belgium is expected. Read more.

    4. In Photos: Belgium bikes through the ages

    It’s summer, we know you want some easy reading, so why not take a look at Belgium’s bikes through the ages. Read more.

    5. Belgium wants ‘random’ police checks at borders for car travellers

    There should be “random” police controls at Belgium’s borders to check travellers returning from holiday by car, according to Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Read more.

    6. ‘Don’t panic, but closely monitor,’ says coronavirus commissioner

    The current coronavirus situation in Belgium should not lead to panic, but it should be closely monitored nonetheless, according to the country’s coronavirus commissioner Pedro Facon, who commented on the matter in a series of tweets. Read more.

    7. Petrol prices will rise from Tuesday

    The maximum price of petrol will increase from Tuesday (13 July), the FPS Economy announced on Monday. Read More.