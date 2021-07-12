Belgium in Brief: The Threat Of The Random...

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Travellers returning to Belgium from red zones by car should be subject to stricter police controls “by means of random checks” at the borders, says Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

The beauty of a random check is the threat with no reliable way to tell when it could come. You could make the journey 100 times and never be stopped, but there’s a looming fear that you COULD be stopped.

This, in turn, is meant to get people to follow the rules.

But will it?

I have no idea. I don’t know if this worked the last time either, and all of this depends on if the police have the staff.

“We have 16 border crossings in our zone. We will see what we can do,” says Stefaan Vannieuwenhuyse of the Grensleie police zone (Menen, Wevelgem and Ledegem).

“Our people also have other tasks, the events sector is starting up again. It’s all hands on deck,” he said. “So that will be limited in time and space. People will always be slipping through the cracks.”

Oh.

What do you think? Let @johnstonjules know.

