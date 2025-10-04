Storm Amy hits Ireland and Northern Ireland

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP

A deadly storm, Amy, has claimed one life in Ireland, left hundreds of thousands without power, and caused flight cancellations and train disruptions.

In County Donegal, in the northwest, a man in his forties was fatally injured by severe winds, according to local police. The area had been issued a red alert, with residents advised to shelter indoors between 16:00 and 18:00.

The Irish meteorological service, Met Éireann, reported wind gusts reaching 148 km/h, with the west coast hit particularly hard. Similarly, the UK Met Office recorded a gust of the same speed in Northern Ireland.

The Irish electricity provider, ESB, stated that as of 17:00 on Friday, 184,000 households, farms, and businesses were without power. A spokesperson warned that most customers were unlikely to see their supply restored overnight.

In Northern Ireland, 50,000 homes were without electricity, according to the local utility company, which expected the number to rise.

Fallen trees forced the suspension of train services between Dublin and Belfast, as well as on other rail routes. Meanwhile, 58 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport, and nine others were diverted to alternative airports.

