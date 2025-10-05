Poland had to deploy fighter jets overnight during Russian attack on Ukraine

Polish Air Force. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Polish armed forces have announced that fighter jets have been deployed and ground defence systems placed on high alert to safeguard the country’s airspace.

In a statement on X, the military described these measures as preventive, aimed at securing airspace and protecting civilians, especially in regions bordering the threatened area.

Meanwhile, a fresh wave of Russian overnight attacks in Ukraine has left one person dead in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian authorities reported on Sunday morning.

Nine others were injured in what local Governor Ivan Fedorov called a “combined attack.” Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine at around 4:00 on Sunday.

As temperatures drop, Moscow has increasingly been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, tactic used in the earlier years of war during cold seasons. This includes launching its largest attack on Ukrainian gas facilities earlier this week.

