Nearly thousand mountaineers stuck on Mount Everest due to blizzard

Everest's North Face. Credit: Luca Galuzzi / Wikimedia Commons

Nearly one thousand people are stranded on the Nepalese side of Mount Everest due to a snowstorm, according to Chinese state media.

The climbers are sheltering in mountain camps at an altitude of approximately 4,900 metres. Their tents have reportedly been partially damaged by the severe weather.

Access routes to the camps are said to be blocked by heavy snowfall. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Chinese state news outlet Jimu News has reported that there are casualties. However, no confirmed information about fatalities has been released yet.

