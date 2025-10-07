Brussels' Palais de Justice hit by major power outage

Credit: Belga

The Palais de Justice in Brussels has been hit by a power outage since 01:00 on Tuesday, affecting operations in the building.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed the outage, stating that while the building remains accessible to staff, lawyers, and visitors, the disruption has led to delays in some hearings, with others potentially being postponed.

According to Edward Landtsheere, spokesperson for Ministry of Justice, technical teams are working to identify the cause of the problem and restore electricity as quickly as possible.

"Technicians are on-site, taking necessary measures to resolve the issue," Landtsheere added, noting that the situation is being closely monitored.

Further updates will be communicated as more information becomes available.