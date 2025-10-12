Grey skies carry over into next week

A moody moment in Leuven. Credit: Geoff Archer

The weather will be mostly cloudy on Sunday afternoon, with occasional sunny spells expected, particularly in the province of Luxembourg, according to the Belgian Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Temperatures will range from 12 to 17°C, with a light to moderate north to northeast wind.

On Sunday evening and through the night, the sky will turn very cloudy or overcast, with a slight chance of drizzle. Mist and fog are likely to form, especially in the High Belgium region. Minimum temperatures will range from eight to 14 degrees, accompanied by a light north to northeast wind.

Monday morning will start grey, with mist and fog mainly south of the Sambre and Meuse valley. As the day progresses, fog will clear, but the sky will remain predominantly cloudy with occasional light rain or drizzle. Highs will again range from 12 to 17 degrees, with a light to moderate northeast wind.

On Monday evening, there may be brief clear spells. Overnight, low clouds will cover most regions, increasing the likelihood of mist and fog in High Belgium. Minimum temperatures will vary between eight and 11 degrees under a light north to northeast breeze.

The same general weather pattern is expected throughout the coming week: cloudy skies, fog and mist in the mornings, occasional sunny spells, and highs reaching 15 to 16 degrees in the country’s central areas.

