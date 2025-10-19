More cancer patients in Belgium use oncofreeze to save reproductive material

Close-up of ribbon by Pink Ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Last year, 611 Belgians diagnosed with cancer froze their eggs or sperm to preserve fertility before undergoing treatments that could cause infertility.

This procedure, known as oncofreeze, involves freezing reproductive material such as eggs or sperm so that it can be used in the future. It is commonly performed before patients commence intensive treatments like chemotherapy, which can significantly impact fertility.

Since 2017, the process has been covered by the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (Inami), making it financially accessible to those who need it.

According to Inami figures, the number of individuals opting for oncofreeze has been steadily increasing. In 2020, there were 556 cases, with reimbursements amounting to over €1.4 million.

