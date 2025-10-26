Five seriously injured in head-on clash in Flanders

Illustration picture shows firemen cleaning the ambulance of the Brussels fire brigade, Friday 03 April 2020, in Brussels. The measures announced on March 18th by the National Security Council to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 will remain active at least two weeks longer, untill April 19th. BELGA PHOTO POOL NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Five people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Saturday night in Zwalm, East Flanders.

The accident occurred around midnight between Saturday and Sunday. A 43-year-old driver suddenly veered out of his lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle carrying four people.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, and her passengers, aged 19, 18, and 17, all sustained serious injuries.

The 43-year-old driver tested positive for alcohol and drugs. He was also injured, but his life is not in danger. Authorities have not yet been able to interview him.

As of Sunday morning, only the 17-year-old passenger remained in a life-threatening condition.

Related News