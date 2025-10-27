Foiled terror attack on politicians was 'technically impossible,' say suspects' lawyers

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was one of targets of the foiled terror attack earlier this month. Credit : Belga

Lawyers for two men arrested in Antwerp over an alleged terrorist plot targeting political figures have argued that the attack was "technically impossible". They called for their clients to be released under conditions or placed under electronic surveillance.

The case was heard on Monday by the Antwerp Court of Appeal, following an earlier decision on 15 October to uphold the suspects' detention. The two men, aged 18 and 23, are accused by the federal prosecutor’s office of planning an attack using a drone. One potential target was said to be Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

"We ask the court to release our clients under conditions or, failing that, under electronic monitoring," said lawyer Koen Blomme. "The 3D printer found during the search cannot produce a drone or any kind of weapon. What my client is accused of was therefore technically impossible."

The court has taken the case under deliberation and is expected to issue its decision later in the afternoon.

